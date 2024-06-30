Bit Digital, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bit Digital in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 940,161 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 165,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,309 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.