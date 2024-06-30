Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.86 million and $39,913.43 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00079022 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00024459 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010685 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.