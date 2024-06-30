Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Down 12.4% in June

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,985,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,042. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.