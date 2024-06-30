BitShares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $103,010.58 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $7.17 million and $103,010.58 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,304,651 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

