BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $2.70 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.25 to $2.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

