Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 181,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

