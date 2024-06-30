Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 181,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.22.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.