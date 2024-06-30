Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.96. 71,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.