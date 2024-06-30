Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.14. 6,440,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,499. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

