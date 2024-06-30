Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FTAI traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,095. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.95. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $106.10.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTAI shares. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

