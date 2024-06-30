Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Relx by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 87,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 658,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $46.29.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

