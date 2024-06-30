Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average is $216.40. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

