BMO Capital Markets Boosts Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$20.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.67.

SKE stock opened at C$7.34 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.20 and a twelve month high of C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). On average, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

