Bondly 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36,529.45 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $3.12 million and $36,529.45 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was August 27th, 2021. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Bondly is forj.network.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forj, previously known as Bondly, is a pioneering DeFi platform revolutionizing trading across blockchains. Its intrinsic cryptocurrency, BONDLY, powers a versatile ecosystem, including a unique OTC exchange simplifying NFT transactions. Notably, Forj’s Metaprints collection guides brands in metaverse exploration, fortifying creator-audience relationships. The platform amplifies community engagement, with features like crypto-wallets fostering collective support. BONDLY token holders enjoy privileges such as staking, governance, and exclusive access to sales. Spearheaded by serial entrepreneur and CEO Harry, Forj initiates groundbreaking projects like PolkaPet World. Harry’s entrepreneurial flair is evident from his past success with Fore Media, generating significant revenue while working alongside tech stalwarts. Additionally, his insights benefit ventures through consultancy roles and strategic partnerships, underlining his multifaceted expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.