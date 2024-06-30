Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Bonterra Energy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.78. 8,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.97. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $44.20 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

