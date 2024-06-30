Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.2 %

Booking stock traded down $47.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,961.50. 321,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,108. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $4,040.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,759.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,626.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

