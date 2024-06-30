Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

