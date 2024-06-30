Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 320 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $51.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,093,812 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

