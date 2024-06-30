Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 643 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,630,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

