Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,169 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.34% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

