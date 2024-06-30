Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

