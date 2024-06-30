Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2024

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

