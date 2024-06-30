Breakwater Capital Group Has $955,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

HON traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $213.54. 4,804,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,742. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

