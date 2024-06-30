Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 258 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.60% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIVB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 123,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

