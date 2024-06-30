Breakwater Capital Group Sells 4,181 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.73. 9,590,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269,986. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

