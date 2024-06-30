Breakwater Capital Group Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 7,533,346 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.