Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
