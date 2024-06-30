Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Insider Acquires A$10,370.84 in Stock

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Get Free Report) insider Ross Norgard acquired 576,158 shares of Brockman Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,370.84 ($6,913.90).

Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Ross Norgard acquired 23,454 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$422.17 ($281.45).

On Friday, June 7th, Ross Norgard acquired 1,750,000 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,250.00 ($22,166.67).

Brockman Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Brockman Mining Company Profile

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana, a 50% owned iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

