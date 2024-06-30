Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$68.44

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$51.59 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.78 and a 52 week high of C$72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.78.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.341791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.