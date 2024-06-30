Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price at $215.50

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $222.23 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.84. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,021 shares of company stock worth $80,655,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

