Brokerages Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Target Price at C$8.42

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday.

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders purchased 112,552 shares of company stock valued at $768,713 in the last three months. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$467.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

