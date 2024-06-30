Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $39.33

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

