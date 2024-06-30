Brokers Set Expectations for Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Copa in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

