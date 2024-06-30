Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brooklyn FI LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,303. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

