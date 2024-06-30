Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,166,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 884,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 563,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after buying an additional 101,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. 12,238,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,758. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.