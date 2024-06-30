Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

