Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 114 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.