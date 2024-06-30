Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 730 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,194. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

