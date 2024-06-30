Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.93. 8,756,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,291. The company has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average is $170.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

