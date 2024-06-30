Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.66. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

