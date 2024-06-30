Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.5% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.16. 4,756,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,747. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

