Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

ARCC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

