Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.51. 23,921,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,878,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.