BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

BSRTF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 36,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

