Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLDR. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

