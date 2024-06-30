BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
Shares of BFIIW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
