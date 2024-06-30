BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFIIW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.