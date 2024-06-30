CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.64.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $430.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $439.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

