CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CaixaBank Stock Performance
CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 160,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,693. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.
About CaixaBank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CaixaBank
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.