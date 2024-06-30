CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 160,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,693. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

