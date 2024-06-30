Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

