Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.39 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.