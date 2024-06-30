Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENVX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.95.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 2,228.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $7,290,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enovix by 87.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

