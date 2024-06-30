Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,310,000 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the May 31st total of 58,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 2,887,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,702. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.777 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

